Now that autumn has taken us into its cold embrace, it’s time to leave behind the summer’s pool-side seltzers and frozen margaritas for something a little more weather-appropriate.

While this might seem like the season of pumpkin spice lattes and apple cinnamon hot tea, we all know a glass of red wine or warm whiskey in front of the fire on a brisk autumn day is just as nice as pumpkin-spiced latte or apple cinnamon hot tea.

With that in mind, here are seven drinks from BCLIQUOR that are great additions to your new sweater weather aesthetic.

Brother’s Bond Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Created by the actors famous for playing the Salvatore brothers on the television series, The Vampire Diaries, Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley have created a bourbon whisky so good, Damon would’ve given up Elena for a glass.

Brother’s Bond Straight Bourbon Whiskey is a four-grain, high-rye straight bourbon whisky that is fermented with a mix of 65% corn, 22% rye, and rounded out with wheat and barley. Using a copper column and copper pot-doubler distillation method — and aged in virgin American oak barrels — this whisky has a balanced, round, and smooth body.

The flavour profile is reminiscent of baked banana bread, dried fruit, and honey — with a touch of sweetness and spice.

Tom Gore Cabernet Sauvignon

With a robust body for a 2019 vintage, the Tom Gore Cabernet Sauvignon is a dark red cab that is aged in oak.

It has aromas of cherry and currant, with tasting notes of leather and tobacco leaf. While it’s classified as dry, the wine is fruit-forward on the front end with a round mouthfeel. The long finish is built from fine, supple tannins.

This wine is a perfect pairing for any meat dish, but we recommend having a glass with an osso buco or lamb shank.

Angel’s Envy Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

With one of the highest ratings ever given to a bourbon on Wine Enthusiast at 98 points, Angel’s Envy Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey provides a nuanced flavour profile perfect for fall.

Finished in port wine barrels, this copper-toned bourbon slides into its long finish easily with notes of juicy red fruit. It has a subtle vanilla flavour throughout, with a mixture of toasted nuts, dried fruit, and maple syrup.

The Kraken Black Spiced Rum

Distilled in Trinidad and Tobago, the Kraken Black Spiced Rum 94-proof Caribbean black spiced rum is great on its own or as the base of a fall cocktail.

Enriched with a blend of 13 secret, exotic spices, this rum is coloured in an inky black hue, which is emblematic of the sea creature it’s named after — perfect for the spooky season.

With a smooth, clean finish, this aged Caribbean rum was distilled from molasses, giving it a round vanilla flavour balancing against its warm spiced notes of cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove.

Ravenswood Lodi Old Vine Zinfandel

Available only at BCLIQUOR, Ravenswood Lodi Old Vine Zinfandel is a California red that provides bold flavour without all the acidity.

A full-bodied wine, it gives you notes of ripe raspberry and cherry on the nose, with layers of fruit and spice. Look out for the licorice and vanilla that lends to the wine’s smooth finish.

It’s the perfect pairing when you’re serving gamier meats like lamb loin, caribou, or venison.

Jameson Irish Whiskey

A whisky that’s been a go-to for decades, you really can’t go wrong with Jameson.

A classic for a reason, this triple-distilled and blended whisky has a distinctly smooth, mellow character that makes for an easy drinking experience. It has notes of toasty oak and nut, with floral and honeyed tones to finish it off.

Aged in oak casks for a minimum of four years, the subtle aroma of toasted wood and sherry undertones round out this experience.

Bread and Butter Pinot Noir

A popular US brand, the Bread and Butter Pinot Noir is the perfect seasonal trade-off from its Chardonnay contemporary.

A juicy wine with aromas of red and black fruit, the flavour profile includes cherries, raspberries, and a touch of cassis. There is also subtle oakiness combined with a smooth finish filled with vanilla.

If you’re into cooking poultry dishes to keep warm over the colder months, this wine pairs well with roasted quail, squab, or pheasant.

