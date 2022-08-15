Choo-choo! Two Canadian train trips ranked among the best in the world

Do you find that there’s something especially romantic about taking slow and scenic train trips instead of quick, cramped flights? Well, we’ve got some travel inspiration for you.

Conde Nast has put together a ranking of the world’s best train trips, and two gorgeous Canadian train journeys are on the list.

The historic Royal Canadian Pacific and the stunning Rocky Mountaineer, both landed their well-deserved spots.

Here’s what that makes these trains worth the journey.

The Royal Canadian Pacific stands at a solid #14.

“The pedigree of Canada’s most luxurious sleeper train speaks for itself,” says Conde Nast, adding a list of VIPs the train has had onboard. These guests range from foreign diplomats and US presidents to King George VI and Queen Elizabeth II.

The accommodation is deluxe, complete with wood-panelled cabins to keep the mood cozy.

You get to enjoy fine dining made with local ingredients, served by hospitality professionals. The train trip also includes stops for some immersive exploration and adventures in the wilderness.

According to their website, the Royal Canadian Pacific travels through some of the most spectacular landscapes in the world, giving you the best view of the naturally breathtaking Canadian Rockies and prairies.

There’s also a ton of wildlife you might be able to see from the comfortable seat of your cabin. This includes hoary marmots, bighorn sheep, elks, moose, mountain goats, black and grizzly bears, wolves, and cougars.

The Royal Canadian Pacific began building in 1916 and reached completion in 1931. There are eight cars on the train and it is diesel-electric powered.

With its lavish glass-dome ceilings and huge windows, The Canadian Rocky Mountaineer was crowned the second best of all train trips in the world.

Sip on some exquisite bubbly and feast on five-star quality meals as you enjoy soaking in the natural beauty, wildlife, and scenery of Vancouver, Banff, and Jasper.

The Rocky Mountaineer was founded in 1990 and, according to Conde Nast, it has since accommodated two million guests, “making it the largest privately-owned premium tourist train in the world.”

You get to stay in luxurious hotels at night when the train stops. If you want to know what taking this train is really like, read Daily Hive’s Hogan Short’s experience on the Rocky Mountaineer here.

The top spot on the list of the best train trips went to the opulent Seven Stars locomotive in Kyushu, Japan. Conde Nast notes that every inch of the Seven Stars is handmade by local artisans! It traverses the less-travelled tourist path and takes you through authentic Japanese hidden gems.