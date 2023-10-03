“Choose another question”: BC premier levels anti-SOGI MLA

Tensions are high around SOGI, and on Tuesday, during Question Period at the BC Legislature, BC Premier David Eby had some harsh words for Conservative MLA John Rustad’s anti-SOGI sentiments.

Rustad is an MLA for Nechako-Lakes and the leader of the BC Conservative Party.

A video of the altercation is being shared in droves on social media, with many applauding Eby for defending the children impacted by anti-SOGI sentiments of the kind that Rustad had expressed.

“Parents are concerned about the sexualization of their children,” Rustad said.

“Will the minister admit that SOGI 1 2 3 has been divisive, an assault on parent’s rights, and a distraction on student education,” he added.

A stern look spread across Eby’s face as he stood to respond to Rustad’s statements.

He began by welcoming Rustad as the leader of “his new party,” adding, “But, this is not an auspicious start.”

The question and response begin at around 16:19:

Eby suggested that there are more important issues to focus on, like housing and the cost of living.

“To come into this place, to use the authority of his office, his new party, to find a small group of kids in our province, to leverage all of that to make them feel less safe in school, less safe in our community, to feed the fires of division in our province and bring culture war to British Columbia, it is not welcome,” Eby exclaimed, adding that Rustad once supported those policies.

“Shame on him. Choose another question,” Eby added, leading to a round of applause.

Tensions around SOGI have been high across Canada. In September, in BC and other parts of Canada, an anti-SOGI protest called the 1 Million March 4 Children was met with counter-protests from those supporting SOGI.