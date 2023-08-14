BC Place responds to rumours Taylor Swift is coming to Vancouver

BC’s largest concert venue has responded to rumours that Taylor Swift may be announcing more Eras Tour dates in Vancouver.

Pic Ocampo, who does marketing and communications for BC Place, tells Daily Hive the 55,000-seat stadium doesn’t have any Taylor Swift dates on its roster.

“Although we would love to have The Eras Tour at the stadium, there are currently no confirmed dates for Taylor Swift at BC Place,” he said.

Rumours have been swirling that Taylor Swift may be adding Vancouver Eras Tour shows for 2025. This weekend, popular celebrity gossip account Deux Moi claimed Swift would be announcing more Canadian concert dates at the end of August. It said the pop star had confirmed dates in Vancouver in January.

But BC Place’s response is less than the rock-solid confirmation Canadian Swifties were hoping for. Swift is playing six shows in Toronto in November 2024, and approximately 31 million people were estimated to have registered for a chance to buy tickets — more than three-quarters of Canada’s population.

Do you think Taylor will add more Canadian dates to her tour? Let us know in the comments.