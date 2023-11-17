BC Place already 64% sold out for Christine Sinclair's final Canada match

Soccer legend Christine Sinclair will have quite the sendoff when she plays her final match for Canada next month.

As per Canada Soccer, over 35,000 tickets have been sold for the December 5 match against Australia at Vancouver’s BC Place. Upper bowl seating is rarely used for sporting events at BC Place, though both the Vancouver Whitecaps and BC Lions have opened it up in recent weeks.

Additional upper bowl tickets have been made available at the stadium for this match as well.

BC Place has a max capacity of 54,500, meaning that the match is 64% sold out, with two and a half weeks to go.

It’s one of two matches in the window for the team, which will also face the Australians on December 1 in Langford at Starlight Stadium.

“The opportunity for Canadian fans to come together to celebrate our team and take in all of the celebrations planned for our match in Vancouver will be a moment to remember,” said Bev Priestman, head coach of the women’s national team.

The 40-year-old posted a short black-and-white video featuring a pair of cleats hung on a crossbar to Instagram last month, teasing her international retirement. Sinclair has stated her interest in playing one final season for the NWSL’s Portland Thorns but will no longer represent the national team.

A Burnaby native, Sinclair wrote in a Globe and Mail column confirming her retirement that she’d be ending her Canadian career just like it started: “With some tears, playing the game we love on some field in Vancouver.”

Sinclair’s pinnacle with the national team came in 2021, when the country won the gold medal at the Tokyo Summer Olympics with a shootout victory over Sweden. Over the course of her international career, she’s scored 190 goals for the Canadian side, a record in both the men’s and women’s game worldwide.

“The national support for our Women’s National Team has always been extraordinary, and as of late, that tremendous fandom has resulted in four straight home match sellouts,” Canada Soccer interim general secretary Jason de Vos added. “This will be the largest attendance of the fall series of matches.”

For those unable to attend, both upcoming Canadian matches will be broadcast exclusively on the streaming service OneSoccer.