Over 30K fans expected at BC Place for Lions game and LL Cool J gig

The BC Lions’ collaboration with hip-hop legend LL Cool J seems to be paying off.

On Thursday afternoon, the Lions announced that lower bowl tickets for Saturday’s game against the Edmonton Elks have officially sold out.

While the home-opener matchup is sure to be a good one, many of the sales can be attributed to the fact that the A-list rapper is set to perform some of his greatest hits before kickoff.

🎇 WAY TO GO BC! 🎇 The lower bowl for Saturday's Concert Kickoff with headliner @LLCoolJ is OFFICIALLY 🚨 SOLD OUT! 🚨 We've opened the upper bowl but tickets are GOING FAST! Tix start at JUST $25 ALL IN – DON'T miss out! 🎟️🎟️ https://t.co/tlT7QYXqgv#BCLions pic.twitter.com/cEbDHNVOL3 — BC LIONS (@BCLions) June 15, 2023

“This is going to take it to another level, there’s no question,” said Lions owner Amar Doman earlier this week. “We’re gonna pack the dome, it’s going to be the loudest opener we’ve ever had here in BC.”

On Friday morning, Sekeres and Price reported that team president Duane Vienneau claims that ticket sales for the home opener have already surpassed 30,000.

.@BCLions president Duane Vienneau tells us that ticket sales for the home opener are in the “30,000s” right now. Full interview coming later today on @sekeresandprice! 🦁#BCLions | #RoarLikeNeverBefore https://t.co/fKR0F91HKi — Sekeres and Price (@sekeresandprice) June 16, 2023

The lower bowl at BC Place holds approximately 25,500 seats. The upper sections have a similar capacity, meaning BC Place could theoretically house over 50,000 spectators for the weekend event.

This marks the second year in a row that the Lions will open the season with a bang, as a season-high 34,082 fans poured into BC Place to see OneRepublic prior to the 2022 home opener. They surpassed the 30,000 milestone for a second time last year when their home playoff game drew an attendance of 30,114.

The two-time Grammy Award winner will begin his performance at 3 pm, ahead of the 4 pm game.

As for the action on the field, after beating the Calgary Stampeders by a score of 25-15 on the road last week, the Lions will attempt to keep the win streak going in front of their home crowd.

Tickets for BC games start at just $25 and are only $10 for children 17 and under.