BC Lions player collapses at practice and taken to hospital

Phil Norman is conscious and alert after a scary incident today at BC Lions practice in Surrey.

The 6-foot-4, 318-pound offensive lineman collapsed and lost consciousness before practice had begun, following what the team is calling a “significant medical episode.”

“He had a significant medical issue where he lost consciousness and required immediate medical attention,” Lions co-GM and head coach Rick Campbell told reporters. “He’s awake and conscious now, but he’s been taken to hospital and needs further tests done.”

The Lions cancelled practice as a result, as everyone was understandably concerned for Norman’s well-being.

“He’s been taken to hospital and needs further tests done,” Campbell added. “We just didn’t want to make these guys practice after seeing something like that. It’s not an easy thing to watch.”

“It wasn’t a minor thing and it’s not something you usually see… I know our players are just thinking about him.”

Norman, 27, has been a member of the Lions since 2018. A native of Sebastian, Florida, Norman played college football for the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats from 2014 to 2017 before moving to Canada.

The Lions started the 2023 regular season with a win last week in Calgary. Their home opener is Saturday against the Edmonton Elks, which will feature a pre-game concert by LL Cool J at BC Place.