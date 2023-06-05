It was just 15 days ago that the BC Lions signed Jonathan Kongbo, a 27-year-old defensive lineman who spent last season with the Denver Broncos.

Kongbo, who was born in Zaire but grew up in Surrey, was a significant addition, seemingly replacing Shawn Lemon, whose release from the team was announced at the same time as the Kongbo signing. Kongbo appeared in three games for the Broncos last season after making the move south following two straight Grey Cup titles with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

And yet Kongbo’s time with the Lions is already over, as BC traded him to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats today for a conditional draft pick.

So, what happened?

TSN’s Farhan Lalji reports that Kongbo was “not a fit in the room,” and that the Lions were concerned about team chemistry.

Kongbo didn’t take kindly to that report and sounded off on social media. He claims he fell out of favour with the team for calling out “star players” for not showing up to practice and others that didn’t want to work out.

“Culture matters, it’s called pro football for a reason,” Kongbo said in a Monday-morning tweet.

“Not a fit” because I called out star players not showing up for practice, and guys not wanting to work out. Culture matters, it’s called pro football for a reason. https://t.co/oytWYXo1Av — Jonathan Kongbo 🇨🇩 (@King_Kongbo) June 5, 2023

Just yesterday Kongbo tweeted, perhaps cryptically, that “winning is a commitment.”

Winning is a commitment — Jonathan Kongbo 🇨🇩 (@King_Kongbo) June 4, 2023

What a difference a few days make, as Kongbo was singing a completely different tune less than two weeks ago.

“I feel like from the moment I got here, everyone accepted me,” Kongbo said May 25, shortly after joining the Lions at training camp in Kamloops. “I feel like I’ve been here since the start of camp. The coaches have been doing a really good job… keeping me up to date. I feel really good.”

Whatever happened, Kongbo’s departure leaves a hole on BC’s defensive line just three days before the season-opener Thursday night in Calgary.

BC had their best season in more than a decade last year, finishing with the second-most wins in the CFL regular season and making it to the Western Final. Though they’re now without Nathan Rourke at quarterback, betting sites have the Lions listed as one of the favourites to win the Grey Cup in 2023, with QB Vernon Adams Jr. now at the helm.

The Lions’ home opener is in just 12 days, and will include a performance from LL Cool J.