Thursday, December 29, was day one for the Contact Winter Music Festival at BC Place and some people who live in the surrounding area aren’t too thrilled about the noise.

Friday marks the second and final day of the electronic music event, which welcomes all ages and offers an area for 19+ attendees who want to booze it up.

Based on some social media reactions, attendees had a blast, but the people who live in the area didn’t enjoy it as much.

Daily Hive received an email from someone who lives a bit away from BC Place, in Kitsilano at Burrard and 7th, and apparently, they could hear it even from where they live.

“We can hear a music festival over the TV. We called the non-emergency police number to see if there was a concert in the Kits area, but they were unaware of any in our area and suggested that it was the music festival at BC Place tonight,” they exclaimed in the email.

Each day of the festival runs from 5 pm to 12 am, meaning those affected by the noise are likely impacted for a while.

“After looking it up online, it looks like we’re going to get a repeat performance tomorrow night!”

The Kitsilano resident added that they’ve never heard any of the concerts from BC Place or Rogers Arena in the last ten years.

“Their sound system is insanely powerful and completely inappropriate. Their permit should be pulled for tomorrow night, and heads at city hall and BC Place should roll – cancel the event!!”

Others shared similar concerns online.

No need to be at the Contact winter music festival when I can hear (& feel it) at home…@bcplace 🤫🤫🤫 — Ashley (@ashleyringram) December 30, 2022

This Twitter user suggested that entire buildings were shaking because of the noise.

Hey @bcplace, this music is literally causing entire buildings near you to vibrate. Great the your speakers work, but it’s almost midnight on a Thursday night, and some of us have small children. How about a little consideration for your neighbours? 👎🏼 — Adil Leghari (@adilio) December 30, 2022

In response to a request for comment, a BC Place spokesperson told Daily Hive that the venue works with organizers to ensure events comply with the City of Vancouver’s bylaws.

“We value our neighbours’ feedback and have shared it with our clients.”

