Canadian doctor had patient ask to avoid blood donors who had COVID vaccine

Oct 13 2022, 6:20 pm
Canadian doctor had patient ask to avoid blood donors who had COVID vaccine
AnnaStills/Shutterstock

A tweet by a doctor in Calgary has sparked a reaction due to receiving a patient who declined a blood transfusion if the donor had received a COVID-19 vaccination.

Dr. Stephanie Cooper’s tweet stated “So — this was a first for me. A patient declined blood transfusion if the donor had received a COVID vaccination,” and was posted earlier this month.

The tweet has gained traction, with nearly 6,000 retweets and 34,000 likes.

It has caused a wide reaction from Albertans and people across Canada who agree and disagree with the situation, along with fellow physicians also chiming in that they have seen similar cases as well.

Cooper also added that it simply isn’t possible to be able to tell whether or not a blood donor had a COVID-19 vaccination.

The Government of Canada says vaccines are only approved for use in Canada if tests meet the strict safety, effectiveness, and quality standards of Health Canada.

Health authorities continue to closely monitor COVID-19 vaccines once they are approved to help ensure their safe use, adding that the benefits of all COVID-19 vaccines continue to outweigh the risks of the disease.

