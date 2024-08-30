This tool could be a miracle for BC residents wanting a Nexus card

If you have been struggling in the quest for the holy grail a Nexus card in BC, someone with the right technical expertise has created a tool that could prove miraculous.

The tool is a Telegram bot that notifies users of last-minute appointments at the Blaine Nexus office. Redditor FactCardiologist posted this tool to a few subreddits connected to BC and Washington.

“I’m from across the border in Vancouver, and we Vancouverites share a common problem with Bellinghamsters: Booking a Nexus appointment,” they said.

Daily Hive spoke with FactCardiologist about why and how this tool was born.

“I had to design this system in response to the frustration of not being able to book an appointment and not knowing when to check for open appointments,” they said.

“My telegram bot’s innovation is that it shows how fast the appointment openings get booked. No other bot or tool does this.”

“So it has always been known that booking an appointment at Blaine is highly competitive. My new telegram bot demonstrates exactly how competitive it is, in a quantifiable way that was previously just guessed or unknown.”

They pointed out that similar tools exist on other platforms, but they force users to pay for them. This tool is completely free.

“This is amazing! May good karma come your way, friend. Appreciate you sharing your work for free,” said one Reddit user in response.

Not all heroes wear capes, but some create helpful bots for Telegram.

“Anyone can join the public telegram bot channel. The channel is also accessible on the telegram web page where you don’t even need a telegram account.”

Here’s a link to that.

It’s already led to some success for the Redditors who’ve seen FactCardiologist’s posts.

If you’re reading this from outside of the Pacific Northwest, this tool isn’t available.

“Other Canadian/American cities have Nexus appointment centers closer to them than Blaine and the non-Blaine ones aren’t as backlogged, so it’s not a big problem for other cities that are not in the PNW,” FactCardiologist explained.

“The only nearby appointment centre for Vancouverites/British Columbians is Blaine, Washington. This same centre is also the only one available to Americans in the PNW. This further exacerbates the problem, which causes appointments at Blaine to be always backlogged,” they added.

