Price of cross-border Nexus pass will soon see a steep increase

If you’re planning to get your Nexus pass, be prepared to pay significantly more for the program’s application fee.

The Nexus program allows for quicker and more convenient border crossings for those who frequently travel between Canada and the US.

The current application fee for a Nexus pass is US$50 (C$67.84) but according to a release from the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), that will soon increase to US$120 (C$162.83).

CBSA said the current fee has been in place for over 20 years and “no longer covers the cost of the program.”

The new fee would work out to US$24 per year for the five-year Nexus membership and would cover the cost of administering the program as well as further investments and improvements in technology and infrastructure.

CBSA noted that the Nexus program is in “high demand” and the price increase would help keep up with the volume of applicants. The proposed new fee will come into effect on October 1, 2024.

However, the fee increase is subject to approval of regulatory amendments in the US and Canada.

The agency said that since April 2023, it has received over 510,000 applications and conducted over 10,000 interviews every two weeks. Over the past year, CBSA and the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) have expanded hours of service at enrollment centres in both Canada and the US to add more interview appointments. Canadian airport enrollment centres were also reopened across the country.

CBSA antipcates an increase of applications between now and October and applicants are encouraged to book their interviews as soon as possible. More information on the application process can be found here.

Applicants who submitted their application and paid the current US$50 fee, but haven’t completed their enrollment interviews by October 1, 2024, will not have to pay the proposed US$120 fee.

CBSA said Nexus currently has over 1.8 million members, the majority of whom are Canadians.