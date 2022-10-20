"Sad day for democracy": Anjali Appadurai disqualified from BC NDP leadership race

After a late-night meeting, the BC NDP executive team voted to disqualify Anjali Appadurai from running for premier “as a sanction for violating the rules.”

This move paves the way for Attorney General David Eby to become the next premier of BC and there’s a chance that could happen even sooner than expected.

In a statement, Aaron Sumexheltza, BC NDP president, says, “As there is only one approved candidate in the leadership race, the CEO is considering moving up the election date.”

“This has been a challenging period for members of the party, and I thank Elizabeth Cull, the party’s table officers and the Executive for their dedication to their roles. I know they did not make this decision lightly,” says Sumexheltza.

In a release, Appadurai’s team stresses that from the start, they “delivered a promise of truth, courage, and solidarity.”

Meantime, BC Green leader Sonia Furstenau calls the move to disqualify Appadurai, “a sad day for democracy.”

“Ms. Appadurai’s campaign spoke honestly about the overlapping health care, climate, and affordability crises that British Columbians are facing and this government’s failure to make progress on them. It’s no surprise that so many people were inspired by her message.”

Furstenau says she hopes this move won’t discourage those who joined Appadurai’s campaign to give up on politics.

“The stakes are too high. It’s important that your voice is heard and we are listening.”

Appadurai is set to hold a news conference outside the BC Legislature in Victoria on Thursday afternoon.