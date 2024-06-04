BC named among world's best honeymoon destinations

Do BC’s mountains make you just swoon? You’re not alone.

Beautiful British Columbia has received the high honour of being named one of the world’s top 20 honeymoon destinations by a travel publication catering to British folks.

Big 7 Travel recently included British Columbia on its list of the most romantic honeymoon spots in the world, alongside picturesque spots in Thailand, Greece, and France.

BC was the only Canadian destination to make the list.

“This Canadian province offers a bit of everything, from cycling through Stanley Park in bustling Vancouver to the winter sports of Whistler,” Big 7 said. “It’s a great choice for couples who love merging city life with natural outdoor beauty.”

BC offers no shortage of swanky five-star hotels and plush cabin accommodations, not to mention its jaw-dropping scenery.

BC was one of the more expensive destinations included, but the potential for “lasting memories surrounded by dreamboat nature” secured its spot on the list.

Big 7 looked at affordability, culinary experiences, luxury accommodation, price and availability of fine wines, romantic ambiance, honeymoon packages, and unique experiences when choosing destinations to highlight.

Here are the other 19 destinations: