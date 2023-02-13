Movers sue BC resident who filed a chargeback after moving to Edmonton

BC movers decided to sue a Vancouver resident who moved to Edmonton and filed a credit card chargeback once the moving work was completed.

The moving company in question, 2 Burley Men Moving, has been the subject of a few BC tribunal cases in recent months, losing some of the others, but fortune favoured the movers in this case.

According to the tribunal decision, Lucero Bermeo initially paid the invoice by credit card. However, she reversed the charge. Two Burley Men Moving claimed $1,618.25 in its tribunal application.

According to the final decision, Bermeo said Burley delivered her goods “unexpectedly early” and exceeded the quote without justification, forcing her to “pay the invoice or incur storage fees.”

Because of those reasons, Bermeo told the tribunal member that she was entitled to the chargeback.

Burley was represented by an employee, while Bermeo represented herself.

The original contract suggested a price of $950 for the goods, a $75 scale fee, and a 5% tax which the tribunal member calculated to total $1,076.25, less than the original Burley quote of $1,079.

In November 2021, Burley told Bermeo it would take five days to move her stuff, but on December 6, the movers advised Bermeo it would take longer. Bermeo was notified on December 14 that the movers had arrived earlier than expected and wanted to drop off her goods.

Movers told Bermeo on December 14 that the cost was now $1,600 because her goods weighed over 1,000 pounds and that if she didn’t accept the goods and pay, she would be charged $300 per day for storage. The goods were delivered on December 17 and a credit card receipt revealed that Bermeo paid the movers $1,618.25 on the same day.

On March 9, 2022, Burley was advised that Bermeo had asked for a chargeback.

The court found that there wasn’t sufficient evidence to support Burley’s claims that the goods weighed over 1,000 pounds but did order Bermeo to pay the original fee of $1,076.25, plus $17.20 in pre-judgment interest, and $125 in CRT fees, for a total of $1,218.45.

Technically, she still ended up saving a bit of money.