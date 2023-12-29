NewsCurated

BC's most popular baby name tops list for second year in a row

Megan Devlin
Megan Devlin
Dec 29 2023, 5:46 pm
BC's most popular baby name tops list for second year in a row
kryzhov/Shutterstock

New parents in BC  have a lot of love for the name Noah. It’s officially topped the list of the province’s most popular baby names for the second year in a row.

Noah has Hebrew origins, meaning to rest or repose. It was also the moniker of a Biblical character who famously saved his family and many species of animals during a great flood.

The list, released by the BC government via the Vital Statistics Agency Friday, listed the most popular names for all genders.

Following Noah were:

  • Oliver
  • Olivia
  • Theodore
  • Liam
  • Jack
  • Emma
  • Sophia
  • Ethan
  • Leo

New to the top 10 this year is Ethan, which pushed Lucas out of the top 10 overall.

Noah, Oliver, and Olivia made up the top three most popular names in 2022 as well, though this year Oliver edged out Olivia for second place.

Here are the names broken down by baby girls and baby boys:

Girls

  • Olivia
  • Emma
  • Sophia
  • Charlotte
  • Isla
  • Ava
  • Amelia
  • Chloe
  • Hazel
  • Mila

Boys:

  • Noah
  • Oliver
  • Theodore
  • Liam
  • Jack
  • Leo
  • Ethan
  • Lucas
  • Owen
  • Henry

What are your thoughts on the year’s most popular baby names? Let us know in the comments.

