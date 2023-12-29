BC's most popular baby name tops list for second year in a row

New parents in BC have a lot of love for the name Noah. It’s officially topped the list of the province’s most popular baby names for the second year in a row.

Noah has Hebrew origins, meaning to rest or repose. It was also the moniker of a Biblical character who famously saved his family and many species of animals during a great flood.

The list, released by the BC government via the Vital Statistics Agency Friday, listed the most popular names for all genders.

Following Noah were:

Oliver

Olivia

Theodore

Liam

Jack

Emma

Sophia

Ethan

Leo

New to the top 10 this year is Ethan, which pushed Lucas out of the top 10 overall.

Noah, Oliver, and Olivia made up the top three most popular names in 2022 as well, though this year Oliver edged out Olivia for second place.

Here are the names broken down by baby girls and baby boys:

Girls

Olivia

Emma

Sophia

Charlotte

Isla

Ava

Amelia

Chloe

Hazel

Mila

Boys:

Noah

Oliver

Theodore

Liam

Jack

Leo

Ethan

Lucas

Owen

Henry

What are your thoughts on the year’s most popular baby names? Let us know in the comments.