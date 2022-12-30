The top BC baby names for 2022 are very similar to the top names of 2021

None of these names made the list (Kojin/Shutterstock)

The top BC baby names of 2022 have been revealed and they’re pretty similar to the top baby names of 2021, with a few exceptions.

The most popular name for babies born this year in BC is Noah of Bible fame, but there’s a notable lack of variety with most of the other names, which doesn’t represent the province’s unique diversity.

Following Noah, the most popular BC baby names are Olivia, Oliver, Liam, Theodore, Jack, Emma, Lucas, Leo, and Sofia.

The data comes from the Vital Statistics Agency’s preliminary figures for 2022.

The ministry accurately points out that this year’s top baby names are similar to the top names of 2021.

Last year’s top names included Olivia, Liam, Emma, Jack, Oliver, and Theodore. However, some outliers, including Charlotte, Benjamin, and Ava, didn’t make the list this year.

The ministry also says that only names that occur five or more times are listed.

From January 1 to December 8 of this year, 37,801 babies were born in BC, significantly down compared to last year, when 44,073 babies were born.

In more baby-related news, BCLC is offering an interesting way to make money, taking bets on which hospital will host the first baby born in 2023. Current odds suggest BC Women’s Hospital and Health Centre will be the hospital to accept the honour.

