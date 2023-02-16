The most popular baby names in Alberta are out and one hit a wild milestone

Naming your baby is a big decision, and now you can see the most popular baby names in Alberta for the past year.

The Government of Alberta has released its annual list of top names for newborns in 2022, with Olivia being the most popular name for girls. This year’s ranking marks the 10th consecutive year that Olivia has reigned supreme for baby girls.

Sophia, Emma, Amelia, and Harper rounded out the top five for girls’ names. Harper moved up six spots after placing 11th the previous year. Lily was the big mover, jumping up eight spots to get back into the top 10 after missing out in 2021.

As for the boys, Noah claimed the top spot for the fourth consecutive year. Jack, Oliver, Liam, and Theodore ranked high among name choices for baby boys. James and Lucas returned to the top 10 after an absence last year.

There were 48,225 births registered in Alberta in 2022. Of these, 24,781 were boys and 23,437 were girls. In seven births, the sex of the baby was not indicated at the time of the initial registration. There were 12,966 different names registered in 2022.

Top boy names in Alberta in 2022:

Noah Liam Theodore Oliver Jack William Benjamin Henry Lucas Ethan

Top girl names in Alberta in 2021:

Olivia Sophia Emma Amelia Harper Charlotte Ava Isla Lily Chloe

“Congratulations to everyone who brought a child into this world in 2022. Alberta is a great place to live, and I see a positive future for all parents choosing to raise a family here. To those expecting a baby in 2023, or to those who are just plain curious, I encourage you to check out the baby names lists from years past,” said Minister of Service Alberta Dale Nally.

The province says in 2022, Alberta’s baby names reflected parents’ creativity, with names like Alpha, Auto, Trudeau, Miracle, and Bloom appearing on the list.

There were also three versions of Maverick in Alberta in 2022; 94 boys and three girls were named Maverick, three were named Maverik, and one was named Maveryk. The most popular version finished just outside of the top 10 for the second year in a row.