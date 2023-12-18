Ontario's most popular baby names for 2022 are not even slightly creative

Ontario parents aren’t the most creative bunch when it comes to baby names, as perennial favourites once again top the (increasingly predictable) list of the province’s most popular baby names in 2022.

Say what you will about the overwhelming pressures of parenting, but apparently, coming up with an original name for progeny is not high on the priority lists of new parents in Ontario – easily confirmed by any millennial who attended classes with at least 16 Ashleys or Matthews at a time.

For a staggering 14th consecutive year, the top name for newborn girls in the province is Olivia, while Noah tops the charts for boys’ names for the fourth year in a row.

Parents did break out one new move in 2022, with Chloe joining the top 10 for girls’ names, tied with Isla for seventh place.

The provincial government has been tracking this almost entirely pointless statistic since 1917 (yay, taxes!) and has been publishing figures for several years. As with previous statistics on baby names, the province has chosen to release its data almost a full year after 2022’s end.

However, based on the continued popularity of the same handful of names, you can probably expect more of the same next year.

Most popular baby names for girls in 2022

Olivia Charlotte Amelia Emma Sophia Ava Chloe/Isla Evelyn Lily Mia

Most popular baby names for boys in 2022

Noah Liam Oliver Theodore Jack Benjamin Lucas William Ethan Leo

The province notes that “it is important that parents register their child’s birth within 30 days of welcoming their newborn.”

Provincial Minister of Public and Business Service Delivery Todd McCarthy says that parents can take advantage of Ontario’s 5-in-1 Newborn Bundle to “register their newborn baby online from the comfort of their own homes.”