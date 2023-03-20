Last cheque from the BC Family Benefit could hit your bank account soon

If you need some extra cash this month, you may be in luck. The provincial government is sending out one more enhanced BC Family Benefit payment.

The temporary benefit had been going to families with low and moderate incomes with children under 18 to help offset the high cost of living.

According to the government, 75% of BC families will receive some form of payment, and 84% will receive an additional $50 per month per child.

The maximum the credit could provide is $350 between January and March for a family with two children.

While this top-up ends this month, BC Family Benefit payments have been raised as part of the province’s Budget 2023 investment.

There will be a new permanent 10% increase to the BC Family Benefit starting July 2023.

“Parents will receive as much as $1,750 for their first child, $1,100 for the second and $900 for each subsequent child per year. Single parents can get as much as an additional $500 on top of the 10% increase,” a statement from the BC government reads.

Eligibility is again based on income and the number of children in a household.

There is no need to apply for this benefit since it will be automatically sent to eligible families for the federal Canada Child Benefit. However, it may take up to 10 days for locals to see it in their bank accounts since the Canada Revenue Agency will need to deposit it.

With files from Megan Devlin