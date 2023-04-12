BC mom hilariously roasts her kids on "Canada's Got Talent" (VIDEO)

We all know our parents have thoughts about us, but one mom let loose on her kids during an appearance on Canada’s Got Talent.

Syd Bosel, from Comox, BC, had the judges in stitches while performing a stand-up act on Tuesday night’s show — at one point, saying her son wasn’t much deeper than a cereal bowl.

Bosel then says it finally pays off to have had her son after he became a mechanic and fixed the brakes on her car.

“Our daughter graduated from Dalhousie University with a degree in gender and women’s studies. It’s okay, we also laugh.”

“You know what’s fun about having a 24-year-old new feminist come home for the summer? Nothing.”

An appearance from another BC talent had one of the judges extremely impressed.

Raymond Salgado, of Vancouver Island, performed a cover of “Heaven,” bringing the judges and audience to their feet. Judge Howie Mandel said Salgado’s rendition was “the best we’ve heard.”

The next episode of Canada’s Got Talent airs Tuesday, April 18 and will feature a number of local acts, including a singer/musician from Burnaby and a dance act from Vancouver.