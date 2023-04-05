An Edmonton dance group has “put Edmonton on the dance map,” according to one Canada’s Got Talent judge.

Last night, Cool Giraffes, a high-intensity street-dance crew, advanced to the second round of the TV show. They got their crew name from their founding member, Randall Mella, who used the name as his gamer tag.

The dance troupe began as a gang of friends but grew into a full-fledged dance company. While the crew pride themselves on their strong work ethic – they also believe in having fun and creating lasting memories together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by COOL GIRAFFES 🦒 (@officialcoolgiraffes)

One of the dancers, Chris Valcin, said it was “so dope” to represent Edmonton on the stage.

They totally brought down the house. Their choreography is athletic, hard-hitting, and so much fun to watch.

“[You] put Edmonton on the dance map,” said judge Howie Mandel.

You can watch the full episode on CityTV. From singing and dancing to magic and comedy, there was plenty of talent on stage last night, including performances from Xpogo Stunt TEAM and Will Stelfox.

Who’s your favourite to win?