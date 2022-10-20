COVID-19 cases at BC’s Mission Institution have spiked significantly in recent days, with 97 inmates testing positive, according to the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC).

That’s about a third of the inmates at the multi-level security facility located about an hour and a half away from Vancouver.

The high case counts were discovered after inmates were given tests, and the service suggests that as more testing is done, more cases may soon be discovered, adding that it is monitoring the situation and taking steps to minimize the spread.

“This is an evolving situation and we continue to apply and reinforce infection prevention and control measures to prevent and contain the spread of COVID-19, and adapt based on public health advice,” the Correctional Service of Canada said.

At this time, visits to the prison are still allowed but all guests must wear a face mask and will be screened; however, visits may be affected in the coming days as a result of the situation.

“CSC has been vaccinating inmates since January 2021. All offenders, including new admissions to CSC, are being offered the vaccination at all institutions. As part of the ongoing vaccination process, boosters are also being offered,” the Correctional Service of Canada explained.

The institution has been hit hard by the pandemic in recent years, with more than 200 cases and one death since 2020.

BC bracing for bad COVID and flu season

The outbreak comes as the province continues to encourage people to get both a COVID-19 booster as well as a flu shot this fall as cases are expected to climb as more people head indoors when the temperatures dip.

Experts say getting the COVID-19 and influenza vaccines at the same time does not mean double the side effects. Read more about what to expect if you get the double dose.