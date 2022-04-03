Winter's revenge: Alerts in place as BC gets slammed with nasty weather

BC’s South Coast is getting a punishing lash of winter weather this weekend, and you won’t want to put your heavy coat away any time soon.

On Sunday, April 3, Environment Canada issued multiple weather warnings for the region as two storm systems are headed toward the South Coast.

For Metro Vancouver, heavy rain is expected in North Vancouver, West Vancouver, the Tri-Cities area, Maple Ridge, and Howe Sound.

From now until Monday morning, between 50 to 70 mm of rain will fall, and there will be localized strong winds.

Here’s what it’s going to look like in Vancouver for the next few days:

It’ll be rainy and windy on Sunday, and then there could be a thunderstorm on Monday. Then, on Tuesday, it will clear up. But at night, it’s dropping to a chilly 1°C.

The rain is expected to be so intense that Metro Vancouver Regional Parks said it would completely close Grouse Mountain Regional Park due to hazardous conditions.

Due to forecasted heavy rain and strong winds, #GrouseMountainRegionalPark is CLOSED for Sunday, Apr. 3. Park staff will assess trails on Monday and advise when the park is safe to reopen. #BCMC #NorthVan — Metro Vancouver (@MetroVancouver) April 3, 2022

Outside of Metro Vancouver, the weather outlook looked even worse. A winter storm warning was in effect for the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt, with 25 to 40 cm of snow expected on the Coquihalla Summit.

Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Canyon, there were multiple weather warnings across the South Coast as winter made its last stand.

You can follow Environment Canada for the latest weather news and warnings and report inclement weather using the hashtag #BCStorm on Twitter.

So, you might want to get out and see the cherry blossoms before they’re all blown away.