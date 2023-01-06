NewsCoronavirus

BC mask guidance briefly changed after draft website published in error

Amir Ali
|
Jan 6 2023, 6:00 pm
Drazen Zigic/Shutterstock

Off the heels of a story about a brand-new subvariant of COVID-19, it seems that the BC government had quietly done a 360 on its guidance for wearing a mask in the province.

A tweet from a prominent medical health professional in BC shows the discrepancy, reflecting a change that occurred within the last week.

The language changed from “masks are a personal choice” to “public health recommends wearing masks in all public indoor spaces” on December 30.

The website has reverted to the original language, suggesting that masking is still a personal choice and that BC has no mask recommendation.

Daily Hive reached out to the BC Ministry of Health about the confusion. According to a spokesperson for the ministry, a draft was accidentally published, which caused the change.

The draft webpage was accidentally published yesterday morning.

The CDC recently revealed that the Kraken, an Omicron subvariant, is circulating in BC. However, the quick change on the BC health website regarding masks occurred well before the news about Kraken was revealed.

“Public Health guidance on masking remains unchanged,” the Ministry of Health added in its statement to Daily Hive.

