Feeling a bit off and can’t tell if you have COVID-19, flu, or strep? A Vancouver-based health company has created a kit so you can now test yourself at home.

Rockdoc Consulting Inc. announced that its Cold & Flu Rescue Kit is the “first integrated solution” on the market. It lets users test themselves for respiratory illnesses like Strep A, Influenza A & B, and COVID-19 and includes “comprehensive care via telehealth.”

“The product effectively identifies contagious infections that may require treatment,” reads the statement.

And with rising cases of respiratory diseases, it could be the perfect solution for people who don’t want to wait for an appointment with their doctor.

Dr. Samuel Gutman, Rockdoc’s president and CEO, said that the kit lets people “take charge of their health” — in particular, the six million Canadians who don’t have a family doctor.

“This gives people the information they need, which will reduce the burden on overcrowded emergency rooms, urgent care centres, and walk-in clinics,” said Gutman. “We are confident this innovative solution will help ease the strain on Canada’s healthcare system.”

Priced at $84.99, you can order it online or via DoorDash in certain areas of Metro Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, eastern Ontario, and Halifax.

So what’s included in the kit?

Rockdoc’s Cold & Flu Rescue Kit comes with one test for influenza A/B and COVID-19, and one test for strep A. The test comes with oral and nasal swabs “that are easy and safe to self-administer.”

Along with the kit, you also get a virtual appointment with a healthcare practitioner who can help you administer the test correctly, read your results, and help you manage your symptoms. If required, you also get a same-day telehealth appointment with a licensed doctor. These appointments are covered by provincial health insurance and currently, the option isn’t available in Manitoba, PEI, Newfoundland/Labrador, and Quebec.

If you want to have one of these kits on hand, you can check here for more information.