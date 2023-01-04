NewsCoronavirus

CDC confirms Kraken COVID-19 variant circulating in BC

Megan Devlin
Megan Devlin
|
Jan 4 2023, 7:50 pm
CDC confirms Kraken COVID-19 variant circulating in BC
Corona Borealis Studio/Shutterstock | Daniel Eskridge/Shutterstock

Officials confirmed Tuesday that a new subvariant of COVID-19 that’s sweeping the US is already circulating in BC.

According to the BC Centre for Disease Control, five cases of the XBB.1.5 variant, known as the Kraken strain, have been detected in the province.

XBB.1.5 is a subvariant of Omicron that was initially detected in October 2022, Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization, said in an update Wednesday. It’s been seen in 25 countries to date.

“It’s on the increase in Europe and the US,” he said.

It was responsible for 40% of new COVID-19 cases in the US last week, according to data from the US CDC. It’s especially prevalent in the northeastern states, accounting for 75% of new cases last week.

Ashish Jha, the White House COVID-19 response coordinator, addressed the rapid rise of the Kraken variant over the holidays on Twitter Wednesday. He said Kraken binds more tightly to our ACE receptors, which may explain why it’s more contagious. He added it’s not known yet whether it’s more severe and suggested people get their bivalent booster if they haven’t already.

The variant’s name follows the trend of naming subvariants after mythical creatures. Other Omicron subvariants have been dubbed Typhon, Cerberus, and Gryphon.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Megan DevlinMegan Devlin
+ News
+ Coronavirus
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.