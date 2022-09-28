"Who do I call?" Lottery winner freaks out after winning big

Who would be the first person you call after winning a life-changing cash prize? Well, that’s what crossed one British Columbian’s mind when he won a half a million dollars.

Squamish resident James Naabye was working on his uncle’s truck at him when he discovered he had just won a $500,000 Extra prize from the September 16, 2022, Lotto Max draw.

“The first thing that crossed my mind was ‘who do I call?’” Naaybe said.

After he confirmed he won at a 7-Eleven, Naaybe texted his wife first to let her know.

Naaybe said he felt a “sense of peace” in himself once the news that he won finally started to sink in.

“We get to start over and live comfortably at the same time. I won’t have to work as much anymore,” he said.

The BC man said he is still thinking about how he will use his winnings but hopes to travel to Europe.