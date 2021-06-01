BC man planning first family vacation in 10 years following $1M lotto win

A BC man is looking forward to his first family vacation in 10 years after a massive lottery win.

Kelowna’s Amar Singh recently won the $1 million guaranteed prize from a Lotto 6/49 draw. The draw took place on May 20, 2021.

Not only did Singh have a hard time believing his luck, but he also had an equally hard time convincing his wife, who was the first person he contacted.

“She had said, ‘No you didn’t win, you were probably playing a demo,'” he explains. “She just kept saying, ‘No, no, it was a demo win.’ She didn’t believe me at all.”

Singh says that he was “shocked” and “speechless” and had to check his cellphone and computer several times.

Part of his winnings will go towards buying a new home in Kelowna. He’s also planning on taking a family vacation once it’s safe to do so.

“We haven’t gone on a family vacation in 10 years,” Singh says. “Our kids are growing up, and we want to go somewhere for a week or two weeks.”

“We’ve always wanted to go to the Bahamas, or Costa Rica, somewhere warm where we can relax.”