“Dreams can come true": Maple Ridge man using $1M lotto win on future trips, gifts for family
One of British Columbia’s newest lotto winners says he’s looking forward to family trips and splurging on nicer hotel rooms after his big win.
George Bountalas won a massive $1 million Maxmillions prize from the Lotto Max draw on June 4, 2021. He says that it was his “big-dream” mentality that made him want to purchase a ticket.
“I saw the $70 million jackpot and decided, why not? Let’s give this a go,” he says in a release. “Dreams are free and dreams can come true!”
Bountalas, a Maple Ridge resident, purchased the winning ticket from Petro Canada on Lougheed Highway. He was at work when he realized that he had a winning ticket, and his wife was the first person he shared the good news with.
“I immediately called my wife and said, ‘Everything is okay but I think we won a million dollars,’” he says. “She told me to come now, but I told her that I had an hour to go at work… my heart was beating and I tried my best to focus!”
He plans on putting the $1 million towards a family road trip to visit relatives in Alberta, as well as a trip to Greece when it’s safe to do so. And when he travels, he’ll definitely be looking to splurge a little more.
“This will give me more choices and a little nicer hotel room [when I travel] every now and again,” he added.
He’ll also be putting some of the money aside to gift to his family.