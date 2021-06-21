Expect fewer live COVID-19 briefings in BC starting this week

Health officials in British Columbia will be decreasing the number of live COVID-19 briefings that are held every week.

Moving forward, there will only be one live briefing per week with Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix.

Daily COVID-19 statements will be issued by the provincial government on weekday afternoons.

“Starting this week, there will be one briefing with Minister Dix and Dr. Henry per week going forward,” the Ministry of Health confirmed in a statement. “The Province will continue issuing daily statements at approximately 3 pm Monday to Friday.”

The decision appears to have drawn mixed replies from members of the public. Some social media users argued that the lack of live briefings will lead to a lack of transparency. Others believe that it’s a sign of decreasing transmission of the virus.

The Ministry of Health adds that a limited number of media personnel will now be permitted to join live briefings. They will be required to follow proper physical distancing and other health and safety measures.