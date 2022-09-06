Major lotto win means BC man can finally buy his own home

NewsLottery

Sep 6 2022
Burnaby resident Lender Sampang is the winner of the $1 million Guaranteed Prize from the August 27 Lotto 6/49 draw.

“This means that I will no longer have to stress about housing,” says the latest Lotto 6/49 winner. 

After purchasing the winning ticket at Cascades Husky on Canada Way in Burnaby, Sampang says he checked his ticket on my Lotto! app at home. 

“[I] was in shock,” he says. “My wife and daughter also scanned the ticket on their Lotto! apps because they didn’t believe that I had won.” 

Sampang intends to use the money to travel and buy a home.

“I have always dreamt of buying my own home,” he says. 

So far this year, BC lottery players have redeemed more than $92 million in winnings from Lotto 6/49.

