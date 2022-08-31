Surrey has a new millionaire after massive slot machine win

Someone in Surrey just won a $1,157,664.03 jackpot!
A local won after playing the Powerbucks progressive slot machine at Elements Casino Surrey British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC) says.
BCLC will introduce the province’s newest millionaire Thursday at the casino where the person’s life changed thanks to the game.
You can watch a live stream of the announcement on Casinos BC Facebook page starting at 11:00 a.m.