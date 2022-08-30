Ontario man finds winning lottery ticket in his car's cup holder

A forgotten lottery ticket turned into a big win for one Ontario man.

Chris Leggatt, a Schomberg resident, has been playing the lottery regularly for around two decades.

“My favourite games are Lotto Max, Lotto 6/49, and Proline,” he said.

One day, the 46-year-old father noticed a lottery ticket in his car’s cup holder. So he pulled up the OLG App to see if he had won and scanned the ticket.

That’s when Leggatt discovered that he had won the Lotto Max second prize of $70,828.60 in the August 2 draw.

“My colleague heard the Big Winner sound and said, ‘Are we rich?’ I showed him the screen and said, ‘I don’t know about you, but I am!'” Chris said, laughing.

When Leggatt returned to work, he shared the big news with his manager and made sure to treat everyone at work to coffee the following day to celebrate.

While at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his cheque, Leggatt said that he’ll be putting his win towards some work around the house. He does also have some fun plans in store: he’s looking forward to a luxuruious beach getaway this winter.

“I felt disbelief at first but it feels official now that I’m receiving the cheque,” said Leggatt.

The winning ticket was purchased at Petro Canada on Holland Street in Bradford.

The next Lotto Max draw is on Tuesday, August 30 for a jaw-dropping prize of $40 million.