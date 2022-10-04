Gracious BC lottery winner surprising her family with a Hawaii vacation

A lucky British Columbian family is getting a surprise vacation to Hawaii thanks to their generous loved one who won big during a Daily Grand draw in August.
Dawson Creek resident Judy McConnell was at a co-op bar when she discovered she had purchased a winning ticket that earned her a $500,000 prize.
“It said the ticket was a winner when the clerk checked it,” she told the British Columbia Lottery Corporation. “I had to call my husband to tell him… I was in disbelief!”
Her husband also didn’t believe the news.
“He didn’t believe me and said, ‘Really?!'”
The local business owner said she plans to use the money to continue enjoying life a little more comfortably and treat her family to a holiday.
“It’s exhilarating… I feel nervous, lost and all kinds of words. Oh my goodness, it’s exciting,” she exclaimed.