Lottery winner says his wife and kids are all getting a cheque

Sep 15 2022, 10:30 am
An Ontario man got quite the surprise one morning when he learned that he had won the lottery.

Sanjay Puri, a Brampton resident, had purchased a lottery ticket online for the August 9, 2022, Lotto Max draw.

The 58-year-old salesman said that he received an email from OLG stating that he was a big winner. However, since he had yet to fully wake up, he thought it was simply an advertisement.

But there was something unusual about the email that made him check it again.

“It looked different from other ones, and I was still a bit sleepy,” he said. “I couldn’t believe it, but it was real!”

Puri learned that he had matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in exact order and had won $100,000.

His wife was in complete disbelief when he told her the news.

“She couldn’t believe it was possible,” said Puri, who has two kids and two grandkids.

While at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings, he said that he already has plans for his winnings: he wants to share the money with his loved ones.

“My wife, my daughter, and my son – everyone gets a pay cheque,” he said.

The winning ticket was purchased on OLG.ca.

