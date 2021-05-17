Burnaby man planning to buy a condo with lotto winnings

Almir Omerovic couldn’t believe his eyes upon realizing he scored the top prize of $100,000 from a 15X Multiplier Scratch & Win ticket.

The Burnaby resident says he typically enjoys Crossword Scratch & Win tickets, and he purchased his winning ticket “on a whim” from My Convenience Store on West Hastings Street in Vancouver.

He was still in the store when he scratched his ticket.

“I could not believe my eyes. I kept looking left and right to count the zeros,” he said. “I was in shock, I just couldn’t believe what I was seeing and that I had won a big prize!”

Omerovic shared the news with his family, and they celebrated his big win over a dinner out.

“I already count myself as blessed because of my family, now this just adds to it,” he said.

Omerovic said he’s “so excited” and plans to use his prize to purchase a condo.