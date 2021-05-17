Neighbourhood COVID-19 vaccine clinics being held in Surrey this week

Up to 4,000 additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be given out in Surrey this week through neighbourhood clinics.

The clinics are part of a new initiative between the provincial government, the City of Surrey, and Fraser Health. Registration drives and in-reach clinics will also be taking place across the health region.

“Our immunization efforts in Surrey are expanding rapidly, and we’re finding new ways to offer vaccines to people and protect communities against COVID-19,” Adrian Dix, Minister of Health says in a statement. “These new clinics will help us reach more people in Surrey and help them get immunized in a way that works for them.”

Neighbourhood clinics

The neighbourhood clinics are an additional immunization stream that complements BC’s age-based vaccination approach, as well as the community partnership clinics at Gurdwaras and mosques.

According to Fraser Health, the first 1,000 Surrey residents to arrive at a clinic on each day will receive a wristband from organizers and a same-day appointment.

Clinic staff will confirm ID to ensure vaccine priority is given to people living in Surrey,” the health authority explains. “Staff will also be available to help people register and book appointments at other clinics throughout Surrey if needed.”

The dates, locations, and times of these neighbourhood clinics are as follows. Each clinic will have 1,000 available doses of Pfizer and Moderna and they are meant for first doses only.

Registration Drives

A number of registration kiosks are also being set up throughout Fraser Health for anyone over the age of 18. Staff and volunteers will also book people that come by so long as they’re eligible.

Fraser Health adds that in some cases, immunization appointments may be available on the same day.

Registration Kiosks will be located at the following locations:

In-reach clinics

In-reach clinics are also being hosted in partnership with different places of worship. These appointments must be pre-booked and will not be available without an appointment.