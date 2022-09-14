New $100-million Cascades Casino Delta to open in late September

Cascades Casino Delta, a major new casino destination near the south end of the George Massey Tunnel in Delta, will officially open on September 29, 2022.

After more than three years of construction, the $99 million casino will open at 6005 BC-17A — next to the interchange of Highway 99 with Highway 17A — on the 11-acre site of the former Delta Town and Country Inn. IBI Group is the architectural design firm of the complex.

This is the newest property of Gateway Casinos & Entertainment, with the complex spanning 160,000 sq ft of floor area, including a 42,000 sq ft casino floor with 500 slot machines, 18 live table games, and four to six electronic table games.

Attached to the casino building is a five-storey hotel with 124 guest rooms, plus meeting and conference space.

Casino visitors and hotel guests will be able to enjoy various dining options, including The Buffet, Summit Bar, and Match Eatery & Public House, which will feature a multi-season patio and the Bud Room.

“Cascades Casino Delta will be a significant addition to the local economy and

entertainment landscape of Delta,” said Tony Santo, CEO of Gateway, in a statement.

During Delta City Council’s deliberations on the project in 2018, it was noted by Gateway and BC Lottery Corporation (BCLC) that the municipal government will receive 10% of the casino’s net gaming revenues each year — estimated at about $3 million annually.

The complex will also support up to 600 jobs. Currently, Gateway is still looking to fill some positions ahead of the casino’s grand opening.

If all goes as planned, in 2028, the casino will benefit from the opening of a new eight-lane tunnel replacing the existing four-lane George Massey Tunnel.

Gateway currently owns 27 gaming properties across British Columbia, Ontario, and Alberta, including about 14,000 slots, over 80 restaurants and bars, and close to 600 hotel rooms.

Cascades Casino Delta is Gateway’s sixth Cascades-branded casino, including three locations within BC in Langley, Kamloops, and Penticton. Within Metro Vancouver, it also owns and operates Grand Villa Casino in Burnaby, and Starlight Casino in New Westminster.

Due to the prolonged closure of casinos from provincial health restrictions, BCLC recorded just $200,000 in revenue from casinos across the province for the entire fiscal year ending in March 2021. This was down from $1.83 billion in the pre-pandemic fiscal year of 2019/2020.