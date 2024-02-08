The Rock shows love for his old CFL coach at the Super Bowl

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson may be one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, but he hasn’t forgotten his time playing in the CFL.

The 51-year-old football player-turned-professional wrestler-turned-actor was seen in Las Vegas this week taking in all the Super Bowl festivities ahead of Sunday night’s big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.

While walking alongside a bevy of security guards, Bob Marjanovich, the play-by-play guy for the BC Lions, told Johnson that it was Wally Buono’s 74th birthday this week. Buono coached Johnson during his brief CFL stint with the Calgary Stampeders in 1995.

“Tell him happy birthday,” said Johnson with a smile “Tell him I said hello, give him my love.”

Ladies and gentlemen…. can you smell what @TheRock is cooking!?! Nice of Dwayne to get his former @calstampeders coach @WallyBuono a happy birthday shoutout! And hey, The Rock isn't giving former @GoElks member @WWERomanReigns a chance in WrestleMania 40!#MojonSports pic.twitter.com/c5goMMtCak — Bob “The Moj” Marjanovich (@The_Real_Moj) February 8, 2024

Buono was also the coach who cut Johnson from the Stampeders just two months into the season. You would think that would create a tenuous relationship between the two, but Johnson has gone on to praise the legendary coach for doing so.

Yes sir. Real low point in my life. Coach Wally Buono was a real class act/mentor. I'll always be grateful. #CFL https://t.co/t1iU8djF3f — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 25, 2016

While on the set for the 2021 film Jungle Cruise, Johnson noticed a live CFL game between the Edmonton Elks and BC Lions. Buono was the coach of the Lions at the time and Johnson took some time to film a video praising his old coach for his 112 million followers to see.

“Sometimes the biggest dreams that don’t come true are the best things that never happen,” said Johnson in the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dwayne Johnson (@therock)

Not becoming a professional football player did wind up to be a blessing in disguise for Johnson. He instead wound up becoming one of the most iconic WWE wrestlers of all time before then jumping into acting where he was able to become one of the highest-paid actors in all of Hollywood.

All that would not have happened if it weren’t for Buono telling a young Johnson that he was cut. The love seems to be reciprocated by Buono, who sent out a tweet in 2016 praising his former player.

Dwayne @TheRock is and always will be a good man . Big ❤️ from your uncle Wally!!!! https://t.co/V7xFb0QljY — Wally Buono (@WallyBuono) August 25, 2016

The Rock’s next big venture will see a return to his wrestling roots. He is set to fight Roman Reigns in a highly anticipated bout at Wrestlemania 40 in Vegas this April.