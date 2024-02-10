BC Lions hiring for dance team and unique mascot jobs

Have you ever dreamed of being a mascot for a professional sports team?

If so, now is your big chance. The BC Lions posted an open application for a mascot position and released details about an audition which will be held on March 1.

You can get paid to dance, have fun, and bring the energy during Lions games for this upcoming season.

🦁 Want to get paid to have some fun? Try out to be a #BCLions mascot! Auditions will be held Friday, March 1st. APPLY NOW: https://t.co/74qWT68e5A pic.twitter.com/bOJBk8CHlX — BC LIONS (@BCLions) February 8, 2024

A Lions representative told Daily Hive that this audition will be for the role of Leo the Lion as well as for Justin Beaver, the mascot for the 111th Grey Cup festival.

🚨 Vancouver mascot news 🚨 Can confirm that the 111th Grey Cup at BC Place this November will have its own mascot. That mascot's name is Justin Beaver. pic.twitter.com/nbgz7ZrjK7 — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) February 9, 2024

Justin Beaver travels to each Grey Cup Festival. The 111th Grey Cup will be hosted at BC Place on November 17.

The team currently has two regular mascots in Leo and Roary, both of whom help develop an exciting atmosphere at BC Place.

“As a young cub, Leo lived in a den in the North Shore mountains. His parents left Leo to fend for himself early in life so that he could develop the skills needed for survival,” reads the Lions website. “During one blissful summer day, he found himself on the practice field of the BC Lions Football Club.”

“Roary is not just your ordinary lion; they bring a unique and inclusive spirit to the team. With a passion for dance and a charismatic personality, Roary is sure to win the hearts of fans young and old alike,” continues the Lions website. “As Leo the Lion’s trusty sidekick, Roary adds an extra layer of excitement and joy to every game and event.”

The mascot job posting lists a few key responsibilities, including maintaining character, staying professional, interacting with kids, dancing, taking photos, and more.

Some of the qualifications include the ability to improvise, a willingness to work flexible hours, comfort in front of crowds, and a driver’s license.

The Lions have also opened registration for their Uproar Dance Team and promo team. Starting in 2022, they have been welcoming male dancers to audition and everyone is encouraged to try out.

Male auditions take place on Saturday, February 24 at Spiral Dance in White Rock, BC. Female auditions take place the next day on Sunday, February 25 at the same spot.

REGISTRATION for the 2024 #BCLions @UproarDanceTeam is NOW OPEN! ✨ALL ✨ DANCERS ARE WELCOME !🕺🏽💃🏽 AUDITIONS:

WHEN: Sunday, Feb 25th

WHERE: Spiral Dance in White Rock, BC REGISTER NOW ➡️ https://t.co/CjkBjzWAqP pic.twitter.com/MzUYWwSG7z — BC LIONS (@BCLions) February 8, 2024

The Lions open their 2024 season with a preseason game against the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday, May 25.