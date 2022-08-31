The BC Lions appear to have found a Nathan Rourke replacement, at least temporarily.

Today, the Lions traded their 2023 first round pick to the Montreal Alouettes in exchange for quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.

The Most Outstanding Player front runner Rourke was injured earlier this month in a win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders, and underwent surgery on a right foot sprain.

Rourke had been the Lions’ — and arguably the CFL’s — best story in years, as the Victoria native was a true star in a way that Canadian quarterbacks hardly ever are in their own domestic league.

With uncertainty around Rourke’s ability to return this season, TSN’s Farhan Lalji first reported the Lions could be in the mix for Montreal’s Adams.

“Hearing that there is a strong possibility that [the BC Lions] will acquire [Vernon Adams Jr.] from [the Montreal Alouettes],” Lalji tweeted late last night. “Could be done by [Wednesday].”

Hearing that there is a strong possibility that @BCLions will acquire @BIGPLAYVA3 from @MTLAlouettes. Could be done by Wed. I’ve heard a 1st round pick is the likely return. VA’s elbow is completely healthy & BC is close to his home in Tacoma. @CFLonTSN @TSN_Sports pic.twitter.com/ggecOKJSM1 — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) August 31, 2022

Adams, like Rourke, has dealt with injury problems this season, having recently been on the injured list due to elbow tendinitis, though Lalji reported he is now healthy.

“Getting a player of Vernon’s calibre provides a big boost to our offence as we continue pushing for a return to the playoffs,” said Lions co-general manager/director of football operations Neil McEvoy.

Lalji added in a follow-up tweet that Alouettes minority owner Gary Stern had previously blocked attempts to trade Adams. But with Stern stepping away from the team this week, the trade market has re-opened.

Adams has played in three games for Montreal this season, going 21-for-39, while throwing for 294 yards along with one touchdown and two interceptions. He played college football for the Eastern Washington Eagles and Oregon Ducks, and has 27 career CFL starts.

At the time of his injury, Rourke was leading the CFL in every major passing category, with 3281 yards, 25 touchdowns and a remarkable 79.2% passing accuracy. Outside of Winnipeg’s Zach Collaros (who has 20 touchdowns in 11 games compared to Rourke’s nine), no other CFL QB has 13 or more touchdowns this season.