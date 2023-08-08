BC Lions offering FREE admission to PNE with ticket to Saturday's game

The BC Lions have a cool promotion ahead of this weekend’s home game.

Tickets to Saturday’s Lions game against the Calgary Stampeders at BC Place will include free weekday admission to the PNE Fair. The PNE returns August 19, and runs until September 4.

PNE Fair passes are $20 for adults when purchased in advance. The cheapest available adult ticket for Saturday’s Lions game, which starts at 4 pm, is $28, including taxes and fees.

Youth tickets for children 17 years old and younger are even cheaper, costing just $13 including taxes and fees to check out a Lions game. That’s even cheaper than it usually costs to get into the PNE for kids aged 13-18, which is $14 when purchased in advance.

🏈 Football and 🎢 @PNE_Playland! Two great summer traditions! Buy a ticket to this Saturday's (Aug 12th) game vs the Stamps & get a FREE weekday admission to the PNE FAIR! 🙌🏾 PNE opens Aug 19th – get yours NOW! ➡️ https://t.co/e9HaLvgKq6 pic.twitter.com/uamkGR6KUW — BC LIONS (@BCLions) August 7, 2023

The Lions are tied for first place in the West Division with a 6-2 record, though they’re coming off their most disappointing game of the season, a 50-14 beatdown at the hands of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Saturday’s opponent, the Calgary Stampeders, have a 3-5 record and are in fourth place in the West Division.

An icon for both the Lions and the Stampeders, Wally Buono will be inducted into the BC Lions Wall of Fame on Saturday. Buono is going in with the founding members of The Waterboys, with a ceremony taking place at halftime.