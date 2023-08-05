CFL fines six BC Lions players for hilarious touchdown celebration

The CFL has issued fines to six players on the BC Lions for an incident that occurred during Saturday’s game versus the Edmonton Elks.

Lions quarterback Dane Evans, along with wide receivers Jevon Cottoy, Keon Hatcher, Alexander Hollins, Lucky Whitehead, and Justin McInnis, have all received fines for celebrating a touchdown in a designated fan-only area at Commonwealth Stadium. As per league policy, the amounts of the fines were not disclosed.

On Saturday the Lions made history. With their 27-0 blanking of the Edmonton Elks, the Lions became the first team to record two shutouts in the same season since 1970 💪 ROAD IN 5 📽️:#BCLions #RoarLikeNeverBefore pic.twitter.com/iOZJGgdaSZ — BC LIONS (@BCLions) July 31, 2023

The incident occurred at the 2:56 minute mark of this video, where a touchdown from McInnis gave the Lions a 13-0 lead. They went on to win the game by a 27-0 final, improving their record to 6-2-0 on the season.

As for the Elks, their horrendous season continued with the loss, as they now sit at an ugly 0-8 on the year. Even worse is that the loss set a record for the most consecutive home defeats by any team in North American pro sports history. Their last win on home turf came back in October of 2019.

While the losses alone are embarrassing enough for the Elks, they also found themselves wrapped up in some bad publicity shortly after their loss to the Lions, as longtime fan Cameron Jones said he was kicked out of Commonwealth Stadium for wearing a paper bag over his head. This is something that many fans have been spotted doing at Elks games throughout the 2023 season, leaving Jones perplexed as to why he was singled out.

Both teams are preparing for big games this upcoming week. For the Elks, they will take on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at home this Thursday and look to snap their ugly losing streak. Meanwhile, the Lions will be looking to bounce back versus the Calgary Stampeders next Saturday after being crushed by the Blue Bombers 50-14 earlier this week.