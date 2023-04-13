BC Lions unveil new badass jerseys and fans already love them (PHOTOS)

The BC Lions will be rocking new jerseys in 2023.

The team revealed new home and away uniforms this morning, as Lions owner Amar Doman continues to put his stamp on the team.

The Lions are changing the primary colour of both jerseys, switching from orange to black at home, and white to grey on the road. The team’s logo will remain unchanged.

The home uniform, which the Lions are calling their “blackout” look, includes “bold orange details” on the jersey, which they’ll pair with black pants with orange striping.

Their “fog grey” away jerseys feature black numbering with orange trim, which they’ll wear with grey pants with black and orange striping.

“Look good, feel good, play great. I love them,” said Lions starting quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.

He isn’t alone. The jerseys appear to have been well received by a majority of Lions fans on social media.

“Whenever you wear all black, there is just something about it. It’s intimidating,” Adams added. “I know that the first home game is going to be exciting with the fans yelling and screaming as we go out there and do what we do. I’ve worn grey before at Oregon, and those were one of my favourites.”

Black has served as the primary home uniform colour at various times throughout the BC Lions’ history, though they have worn orange at home for most of the last two decades.

Here’s a sample of the fan reaction on Twitter:

These really hit the mark. Subtle orange without going without their most known colour. Good stuff. https://t.co/GkpBrLf662 — Jacob New (@jkmnew) April 13, 2023

I love the late 90s early 00s. Big upgrade for the @BCLions 🙏. @mjbarnyard thoughts? https://t.co/iosuRNgz6G — Chase Johnston (@CJohnstonWHL) April 13, 2023

Beautiful uniforms 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/TGh9uIzxoa — S u s a n 🇨🇦 (@suz2772) April 13, 2023

Yup getting a new Lions jersey this season 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/AJoTUTPTrI — Sasha Goundar (@SashaGoundar) April 13, 2023

These are pretty great. I'm not normally a fan of grey jerseys (except in baseball) but these look sharp as hell. https://t.co/95jPj9WKFy — Nick Greenizan (@ngreenizan) April 13, 2023

It’s been known for a while the Lions were going to update their look. It has an Oregon State feel to it. But it is an upgrade from the previous two looks. https://t.co/H0kguzx8ks — Moe Khan (@MoeKhan19) April 13, 2023

It’s very rare that grey jerseys are done right but these are done right https://t.co/xqGXlhx3lU — Jordy Cunningham (@CunninghamJordy) April 13, 2023

Cleanest jerseys in the league and it’s not even close 🔥😴 https://t.co/N2rPNWSltn — Carter (@_chedits) April 13, 2023