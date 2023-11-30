NewsHumour & Weird

"WTF is that?" Sad-looking Christmas tree at the BC Legislature goes viral

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
Nov 30 2023, 5:56 pm
"WTF is that?" Sad-looking Christmas tree at the BC Legislature goes viral
@ChapelDulcinea/YouTube | Google Maps

A sad-looking Christmas tree that arrived at the BC Legislature in Victoria got a lot of attention on social media, and hopefully, trees don’t have feelings.

The tree was donated, so thankfully, the government didn’t have to spend any of your money on it.

Global BC Legislative Reporter Richard Zussman posted a picture of the sad tree on X, and it has since garnered over 70,000 views and plenty more reactions.

“Paging Charlie Brown,” one X user said in response, referencing the famous cartoon special and Brown’s sad slumping tree.

A lot of people made comments like, “WTF is that?”

Some made it political, with one user saying, “Yup, that’s an NDP tree alright — sparse and no doubt costly.”

Someone else said, “Eby ruined Christmas.”

“Looks like it was decorated by the Ministry of Finance,” read another response.

Another user even called the tree racist, for some reason.

The BC Legislature posted a picture that made the tree look slightly more photogenic, but it didn’t stop the critics.

Thankfully, since all the commotion, the tree now looks a little more festive and less sparse.

