"WTF is that?" Sad-looking Christmas tree at the BC Legislature goes viral

A sad-looking Christmas tree that arrived at the BC Legislature in Victoria got a lot of attention on social media, and hopefully, trees don’t have feelings.

The tree was donated, so thankfully, the government didn’t have to spend any of your money on it.

Global BC Legislative Reporter Richard Zussman posted a picture of the sad tree on X, and it has since garnered over 70,000 views and plenty more reactions.

The Christmas tree has arrived at the Legislature. #bcpoli pic.twitter.com/GB9Xmyz5WE — Richard Zussman (@richardzussman) November 28, 2023

“Paging Charlie Brown,” one X user said in response, referencing the famous cartoon special and Brown’s sad slumping tree.

Who picked that sad looking thing? Scrooge Eby? pic.twitter.com/XttTuL422m — Christine 🌻 Guenter (@ChristineGuent8) November 28, 2023

A lot of people made comments like, “WTF is that?”

Some made it political, with one user saying, “Yup, that’s an NDP tree alright — sparse and no doubt costly.”

Someone else said, “Eby ruined Christmas.”

“Looks like it was decorated by the Ministry of Finance,” read another response.

Another user even called the tree racist, for some reason.

The BC Legislature posted a picture that made the tree look slightly more photogenic, but it didn’t stop the critics.

A highlight of the holiday season — the arrival of the #BCLeg Christmas tree! Thank you to the Fleming family and the Saanichton Christmas Tree Farm for supplying a tree for over 50 years! This year’s tree is a 28-foot Western white pine. pic.twitter.com/49vYcgEyFO — BC Legislature (@BCLegislature) November 28, 2023

IT NEDS MORE DENSITY ! Just like the province — Miles Molhoj (@MilesMolhoj) November 29, 2023

Thankfully, since all the commotion, the tree now looks a little more festive and less sparse.