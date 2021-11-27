A Look Inside: $2.2M lake house on BC's bluest waters (VIDEO)

It’s not often that BC feels like a tropical paradise, but it does on the shores of Lake Kalamalka.

There’s a comfortable home for sale right now on the lake edge for $2,195,000 that’s perfect if you need to gaze out at the calm waters all day long.

Let’s take a look at the property for sale near Vernon and see what a $2 million lake house looks like:

The best thing about the property is that it comes with 130 feet of private waterfront, including a sandy beach and access to the lake’s “crystal clear” waters.

Inside, the home has 2,000 square feet of living space with two bedrooms and two bathrooms. It was built in 1959 and sits on a 0.4-acre plot of land.

The floor-to-ceiling glass Eclipse door system can fold open to make the living space connect directly with the outdoors.

There’s also a double-detached garage with a finished second level, where there’s space for a fitness room or at-home yoga studio.

And the property comes with a garden shed, an irrigated orchard with fruit trees, and a large area for a garden.

If you’ve always pictured yourself in a lake house, then this could be your best chance! Check out the full property listing and watch the walkthrough video to see more: