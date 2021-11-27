Real EstateUrbanized

A Look Inside: $2.2M lake house on BC's bluest waters (VIDEO)

Sarah Anderson
|
Nov 27 2021, 12:22 am
Michelle Ng/Remax

It’s not often that BC feels like a tropical paradise, but it does on the shores of Lake Kalamalka.

There’s a comfortable home for sale right now on the lake edge for $2,195,000 that’s perfect if you need to gaze out at the calm waters all day long.

Let’s take a look at the property for sale near Vernon and see what a $2 million lake house looks like:

bc lake house

Michelle Ng/Remax

bc lake house

Michelle Ng/Remax

bc lakehouse for sale

Michelle Ng/Remax

bc lake house

Michelle Ng/Remax

The best thing about the property is that it comes with 130 feet of private waterfront, including a sandy beach and access to the lake’s “crystal clear” waters.

Michelle Ng/Remax

bc lake house

Michelle Ng/Remax

bc lake house

Michelle Ng/Remax

bc lake house

Michelle Ng/Remax

bc lake house

Michelle Ng/Remax

bc lake house

Michelle Ng/Remax

Inside, the home has 2,000 square feet of living space with two bedrooms and two bathrooms. It was built in 1959 and sits on a 0.4-acre plot of land.

The floor-to-ceiling glass Eclipse door system can fold open to make the living space connect directly with the outdoors.

There’s also a double-detached garage with a finished second level, where there’s space for a fitness room or at-home yoga studio.

And the property comes with a garden shed, an irrigated orchard with fruit trees, and a large area for a garden.

bc lakehouse for sale

Michelle Ng/Remax

bc lakehouse for sale

Michelle Ng/Remax

bc lakehouse for sale

Michelle Ng/Remax

If you’ve always pictured yourself in a lake house, then this could be your best chance! Check out the full property listing and watch the walkthrough video to see more:

 

