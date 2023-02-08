BC's getting more than a million new jobs in the next 10 years: report

More jobs are coming to BC, and if you’re in your prime working years, you’ll want to find out where the job market is heading in the next decade to supercharge your career.

According to the province’s latest Labour Market Outlook (LMO), more than a million (1,004,000) job openings are predicted in the next decade. Of these jobs, 63% are to replace people leaving the workplace permanently, such as retirees, and 37% will be brand-new jobs created due to economic growth and COVID-19 pandemic recovery.

BC’s workforce must build new skills and knowledge to keep pace. Half of all projected job openings will be in five industries:

health care and social assistance

professional, scientific and technical services

retail trade

construction

accommodation and food services

Here’s what you can do to prepare:

Stay in school

According to the LMO, “80% of future job openings will require some level of post-secondary education or training.”

“Many of these openings will provide services such as early childhood education, counselling, child protection and community housing and food services,” said the LMO.

Don’t sleep on tech

Tech and science jobs will be in demand “with 111,000 job openings projected and 85,000 job openings expected in skilled trades, which will offer careers ranging from cooks and automotive service technicians to construction workers and hairstylists,” according to the LMO.

BC’s tech sector is growing rapidly. Since 2019, the computer systems design sector has grown 39% and is expected to grow at an average annual rate of almost 5% over the next 10 years.

Prepare to do a career pivot

WorkBC.ca has a new career transition tool that can help you adapt and pivot in your career as the market changes.

Minister of Advanced Education and Skills Training Anne Kang said in a release that the government is committed to supporting workers in BC.

“Despite the challenges of the past two years, there are new opportunities ahead for people looking for good-paying careers,” said Kang.

“We’re working to break down barriers and expand affordable post-secondary and skills training opportunities, so that with the right supports, the people of BC can benefit from the good jobs this report projects. With more than one million forecasted jobs, we’re laying the foundation for future prosperity and we will not leave anyone behind,” said Kang.

BC is the place to be

If you were considering a move for more opportunities, you might be surprised to learn that BC’s a great place to be as a worker.

“BC continues to lead Canada’s economic recovery with more than 100,000 jobs added in 2021,” according to Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation Ravi Kahlon.

Most of the jobs (48%) will be taken up by people 29 or younger who are entering the workforce for the first time. New immigrants will fill 34%, while workers from other parts of Canada will fill 8% of the jobs, said the LMO.

“I’ve heard from business leaders, First Nations, labour groups and non-profits throughout the province that BC’s competitive advantage is its people. That’s why our upcoming economic plan will put forward a generational commitment to attract, develop and retain talent to support the jobs of the future,” said Kahlon.