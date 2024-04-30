Craigslist dog nanny seeks free or discounted rent in the Vancouver area

While you’re struggling to pay your rent in and around Metro Vancouver, one dog nanny is looking for free or discounted accommodations on Craigslist.

In a Craigslist post earlier this month, a “responsible, respectable, mature woman” who has two housetrained dogs said she’s looking for “free or discounted accommodation” to look after a homeowner’s dog during the day or while on holiday.

They had other requests, like the home being childless or catless.

“Ideally free or greatly subsidized rent for a separate basement or in-law suite.”

But wait, there’s more.

The dog nanny is willing to live anywhere in a Metro Vancouver suburb or the Fraser Valley, including Abbotsford and Chilliwack.

“Surrey, New West, North Delta, Coquitlam are ideal!” the listing says.

They added that they’re not looking for anything “of an adult nature, so don’t even bother.”

Rent discounts in exchange for specific tasks aren’t entirely uncommon. This tribunal decision is an example of a situation in which the renter was granted a discount for doing housecleaning, yard work, and laundry for the landlord.

Completely free rent in exchange for services in Metro Vancouver seems to be a little less common, but not out of the question, as made apparent in this Craigslist listing, if it is indeed legitimate.

In 2022, we covered this listing, which offered a small discount on rent in exchange for housekeeping services.

However, it can sometimes be difficult to tell what is accurate on the platform and what might be a scam.

So, maybe the dog nanny has a chance?

Landlords and pet owners, please let us know in the comments if you would accommodate this situation.

We’ve contacted the Craigslist dog nanny to see if they’ve gotten any leads or offers in their quest for free or discounted rent.