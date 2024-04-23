Four BC hotels on Travel + Leisure's best hotels in the world

Hotels in Whistler, Vancouver, and Victoria have been named to Travel + Leisure magazine’s prestigious Top 500 Best Hotels in the World list.

The Four Seasons Resort Whistler, Victoria’s Magnolia Hotel, and Vancouver’s Rosewood Hotel Georgia and Pan Pacific Hotel were named some of the best in Canada.

Travel + Leisure magazine is renowned for its coverage of luxury travel destinations and experiences, and its annual World’s Best Awards recognizes the top 500 hotels worldwide based on reader votes and editorial expertise.

This year, BC was one away from the best: the Four Seasons Resort Whistler is Travel + Leisure’s second-best hotel in Canada (#1 went to Auberge Saint-Antoine Relais & Châteaux in Quebec City).

The luxurious mountain retreat nestled in the heart of Whistler’s landscape makes this resort absolutely picture-perfect for Canada. You can enjoy world-class amenities, impeccable service, and stunning surroundings while exploring Whistler’s famous slopes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Four Seasons Resort Whistler (@fswhistler)

Nestled in downtown Victoria and ranked #4, the Magnolia Hotel & Spa is celebrated for its boutique elegance, exceptional service, and renowned world-class spa. Situated amidst the city’s vibrant heart, it provides guests a tranquil escape boasting luxurious amenities and convenient proximity to local attractions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria BC Boutique Hotel (@magnoliahotel)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pan Pacific Vancouver Hotel (@panpacificvancouver)

At #8, the Rosewood Hotel Georgia is a renowned hotel rich with history. With its elegant Art Deco architecture and impeccable service, the hotel is sophisticated and unique. Its upscale accommodations, award-winning restaurants, and exclusive amenities make it a great destination trip or staycation!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rosewood Hotel Georgia (@rosewoodhotelgeorgia)

Other Canadian hotels that made the list include Hotel Nelligan and Hotel Place d’Armes in Montreal, Manoir Hovey in the southwest of Quebec in North Hatley, and the Ritz-Carlton in Toronto.

See the full list of Travel + Leisure’s 500 best hotels here.